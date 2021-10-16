Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.89.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Union Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Union Pacific by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,712,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.
Union Pacific Company Profile
Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.
