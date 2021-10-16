Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $243.89.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in Union Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in Union Pacific by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 7,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 488,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $107,528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,712,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNP traded up $3.82 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $225.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,747,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,912,166. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.92. The stock has a market cap of $146.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $171.50 and a 52 week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.