uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Sees Large Volume Increase

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 13,346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 488,377 shares.The stock last traded at $30.59 and had previously closed at $30.31.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QURE. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $27.46 price target (down from $78.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet raised shares of uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $5.54. The company had revenue of $463.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.65 million. uniQure had a net margin of 60.66% and a return on equity of 90.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other uniQure news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $217,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Gut sold 4,500 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $164,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,903. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Knott David M boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knott David M now owns 46,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,305,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of uniQure by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 153,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 17,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

