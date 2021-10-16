United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 1,976 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $17,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,855,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,595,000 after buying an additional 26,636 shares during the period. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 326.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price target (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.29.

NYSE ROP opened at $467.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $470.02 and a 200 day moving average of $459.24. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $362.90 and a one year high of $499.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.66%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.