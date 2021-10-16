United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 21,446 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,446 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $15,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,496,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $858,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,706 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,364,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $849,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ares Management by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,166,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $328,548,000 after acquiring an additional 182,135 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,679,973 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $234,009,000 after purchasing an additional 221,036 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Management by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,163,847 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,190,000 after purchasing an additional 331,832 shares during the period. 43.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $81.16.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $507.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.08%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

