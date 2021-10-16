United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 366,288 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $27,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $110,000.

PWB opened at $76.13 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $79.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.78.

