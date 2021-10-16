United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $21.30 Million Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.05% of Digital Realty Trust worth $21,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total transaction of $9,171,265.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,289.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $147.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.65 and a 1 year high of $168.30. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 82.43, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.05.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 74.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.91.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

