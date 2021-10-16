United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $23,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LAMR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 11.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 39.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,850,000 after buying an additional 26,696 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 16.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 737,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,261,000 after buying an additional 102,974 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 1.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 88,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,306,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $119.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.36. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $120.36.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.32. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 27.71%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.43%.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

