United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 1,270 Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,515,141 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter.

IAGG opened at $54.90 on Friday. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.24.

