United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) Short Interest Update

United Insurance Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UIHC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 357,500 shares, a decline of 32.7% from the September 15th total of 531,200 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 309,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

UIHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of United Insurance in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of United Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other United Insurance news, insider Brooke Shirazi acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $88,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Hogan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 195,892 shares of company stock valued at $643,554 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UIHC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of United Insurance by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Insurance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,441,000 after buying an additional 241,166 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in United Insurance by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 247,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in United Insurance by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 35,122 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in United Insurance by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 97,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. United Insurance has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.74.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.72). United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 45.54% and a negative net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $153.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Insurance will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. United Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.30%.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St.

