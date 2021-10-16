United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Position Raised by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 608.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after buying an additional 843,700 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the first quarter valued at about $16,761,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 1,425.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 475,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after purchasing an additional 443,991 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 33.2% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after purchasing an additional 420,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after purchasing an additional 148,660 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UNFI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. MKM Partners began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

NYSE:UNFI opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.28.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 9,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.84, for a total transaction of $418,177.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Stigers sold 35,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $1,688,942.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,073 shares of company stock valued at $6,251,629. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

