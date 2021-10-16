UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $18.650-$18.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $18.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $18.65-18.90 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $460.75.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $428.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $412.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.77. The stock has a market cap of $403.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $299.60 and a 1 year high of $433.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.36%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total value of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,047,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,438 shares of company stock valued at $17,159,729 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at about $439,000. Camden National Bank grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

