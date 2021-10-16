Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $66.00

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.00 and traded as low as $65.13. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $65.87, with a volume of 10,696,241 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.02.

Get Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLU. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2,798.0% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 480,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,749,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 10.8% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.