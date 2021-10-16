Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management lessened its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 698,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,327,000 after buying an additional 12,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 423,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,033,000 after buying an additional 84,168 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after buying an additional 42,167 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 221,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,521,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 196,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,732,000 after buying an additional 23,670 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $323.13. 124,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,277. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.91. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $227.52 and a 1-year high of $324.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.