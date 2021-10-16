Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 116,448 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,715,168 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Hill-Rom worth $762,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,118,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $234,063,000 after purchasing an additional 458,016 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 477.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,572,000 after purchasing an additional 324,417 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,767,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $200,794,000 after purchasing an additional 308,422 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,920,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,475,000. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 9,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $1,155,726.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

HRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Hill-Rom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $156.00 in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.80.

HRC opened at $151.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.60. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $152.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. Hill-Rom’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

