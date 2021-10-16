Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 16,466 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,498,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 16,466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.86% of SEI Investments worth $774,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SEI Investments by 52.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SEI Investments by 100.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $97,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $61.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.62 and a 200-day moving average of $61.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

