Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) Short Interest Down 37.7% in September

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,000 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the September 15th total of 324,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,856,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 187.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 737,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,679,000 after buying an additional 481,072 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,937,000 after purchasing an additional 289,376 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 399.1% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 288,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,259,000 after purchasing an additional 230,316 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,640,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,274,000.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

