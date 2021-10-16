Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Down 49.2% in September

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the September 15th total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

VONV stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VONV. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.3% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

