Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) Short Interest Down 49.2% in September

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the September 15th total of 195,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
VONV stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.95.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.
