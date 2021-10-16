Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of VTWV stock opened at $145.36 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $152.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.74.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.
