Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VTWV stock opened at $145.36 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $88.50 and a 52-week high of $152.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2,266.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $5,622,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,587,000 after purchasing an additional 192,928 shares during the period.

