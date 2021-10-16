VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,167 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VBI Vaccines were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,480,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after buying an additional 516,133 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 241,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the period. 44.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VBIV opened at $3.02 on Friday. VBI Vaccines Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.07 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $773.14 million, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. On average, research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

VBI Vaccines Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

