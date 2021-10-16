Velas Market Cap Reaches $311.20 Million (VLX)

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Velas coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000240 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market capitalization of $311.20 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Velas has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000162 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001302 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001002 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000623 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

