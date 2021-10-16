Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Gap Up to $23.30

Shares of Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $23.30, but opened at $24.70. Veritone shares last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 1,155 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VERI shares. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.80.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $777.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 3.19.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative net margin of 95.21% and a negative return on equity of 92.40%. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,807,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,576 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at about $440,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Veritone by 1,062.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 91,441 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after acquiring an additional 66,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at about $798,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

