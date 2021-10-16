Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Holdings Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.85% of Viasat worth $67,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Viasat by 110.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 88,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 46,346 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Viasat by 4.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Viasat by 2.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Viasat by 210.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 62,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after buying an additional 42,119 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Viasat by 2.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viasat alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $55.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.39, a P/E/G ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.83. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.85 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

VSAT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Viasat Profile

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.