Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Receives $90.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.63.

A number of research firms have commented on VSCO. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Victoria's Secret alerts:

VSCO opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.17.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $264,000.

About Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.