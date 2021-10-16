Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Receives $90.71 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.63.
A number of research firms have commented on VSCO. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.
VSCO opened at $52.43 on Wednesday. Victoria’s Secret has a twelve month low of $47.97 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $163,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the third quarter valued at about $264,000.
About Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
See Also: Understanding Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.