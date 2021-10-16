Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 3,295 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Discovery by 2.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Discovery by 15.5% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 4.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 4.8% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. 33.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.16. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $78.14.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

