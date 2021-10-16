Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $462,000 Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at about $44,860,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 48.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,285,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378,978 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 365.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,738,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,467 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at about $32,228,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Primo Water during the first quarter worth about $23,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Primo Water alerts:

PRMW opened at $15.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.81. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Primo Water had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

In related news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $219,384.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,435.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total transaction of $140,050.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,367,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,335,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 138,114 shares of company stock valued at $2,462,460. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW).

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.