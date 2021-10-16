Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $477,000 Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,194,000 after buying an additional 1,075,146 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,593,000 after buying an additional 552,491 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 388,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,789,000 after buying an additional 216,824 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,231,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 113,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,277,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,734,497.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.46, for a total transaction of $3,006,468.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,729 shares of company stock valued at $10,036,591 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TYL opened at $503.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $474.32 and a 200-day moving average of $452.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.37 and a beta of 0.59. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.80 and a 52 week high of $504.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $405.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.85 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $522.46.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

