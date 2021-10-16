Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $522,000 Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Ameren by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameren by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

NYSE:AEE opened at $83.18 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Several brokerages have commented on AEE. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ameren from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.