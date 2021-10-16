Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 269 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth $35,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 62.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $79.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $100.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.97.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,012.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

