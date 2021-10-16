Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 60 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 19,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.50.

NYSE PKI opened at $169.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.87. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $192.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

