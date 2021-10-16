Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) versus Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Head to Head Analysis

Video River Networks (OTCMKTS:NIHK) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Video River Networks alerts:

This table compares Video River Networks and Innovative Industrial Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Video River Networks $1.63 million 11.19 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Innovative Industrial Properties $116.90 million 48.93 $65.73 million $5.00 47.81

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Video River Networks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Video River Networks and Innovative Industrial Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Video River Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovative Industrial Properties 0 2 6 0 2.75

Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus target price of $245.57, indicating a potential upside of 2.73%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than Video River Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Video River Networks and Innovative Industrial Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Video River Networks 19.13% 269.53% 60.38% Innovative Industrial Properties 58.72% 6.64% 5.36%

Volatility & Risk

Video River Networks has a beta of -0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 197% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.9% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Video River Networks on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Video River Networks

Video River Networks, Inc. is a technology holding, which engages in the management of portfolio of electric vehicles, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics assets and businesses. Its assets include operations that design, develop, manufacture, and sell electric vehicles and design, manufacture, install and sell power controls, battery technology, wireless technology, and residential utility meters and remote, mission-critical devices mostly engineered through artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic technologies. The company was founded on April 26, 1983 and is headquartered in Torrance, CA.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The firm’s property portfolio include PharmaCann; Ascend Wellness Holdings, LLC; Vireo Health, Inc.; and Green Peak Industries, LLC. The company was founded by Alan D. Gold and Paul E. Smithers on June 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Park City, UT.

Receive News & Ratings for Video River Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Video River Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.