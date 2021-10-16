Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Village Farms International Inc. is a producer, marketer and distributor of greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers primarily in North America. The Company’s operating segments consists of Produce business and the Energy business. Produce business markets and sells the product group, which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers and cucumbers. Energy business produces power. Village Farms International Inc. is based in Delta, Canada. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on VFF. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

NASDAQ VFF opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $670.94 million, a P/E ratio of -196.00 and a beta of 3.66. Village Farms International has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $20.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $70.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.09 million. Equities analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,119,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,974,000 after acquiring an additional 103,365 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,026,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after acquiring an additional 297,253 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Village Farms International by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 882,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 610,606 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Village Farms International by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 168,996 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Village Farms International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

