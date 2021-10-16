VIMworld Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VEED)

VIMworld (CURRENCY:VEED) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 16th. In the last seven days, VIMworld has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. VIMworld has a market cap of $46.17 million and $49,947.00 worth of VIMworld was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIMworld coin can currently be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VIMworld alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001873 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.71 or 0.00068351 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00045256 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002483 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VIMworld Coin Profile

VIMworld is a coin. It was first traded on May 20th, 2021. VIMworld’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,566,374,466 coins. VIMworld’s official Twitter account is @VIMworldGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “VEED is the ecosystem utility and governance token of VIMworld, a Smart NFT project built on VeChainThor focused on VIM collectibles. The VEED token is used for a variety of utilities within the VIMworld Ecosystem, including VIM feeding, trading, adoption, farming, rewards, governance, and more. “

VIMworld Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIMworld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIMworld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIMworld using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VIMworld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VIMworld and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.