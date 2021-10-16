Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) Given “Sell” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.94% from the stock’s previous close.

SPCE has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Virgin Galactic from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Virgin Galactic in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Virgin Galactic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.93.

Shares of SPCE stock traded down $4.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.01. 59,068,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,307,359. Virgin Galactic has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $62.80. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.71.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,506,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,197,259 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,548,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,652 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Virgin Galactic by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

