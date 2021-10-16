Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 19,000 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $4,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 299.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 25,204 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 296,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,068,000 after buying an additional 33,931 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 129,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 26,522 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 29,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,979,000. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.73.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.00 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 36.28% and a return on equity of 6.26%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.46%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.