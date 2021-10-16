Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 60.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Textron by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.38.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,628.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

TXT stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $74.80.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

