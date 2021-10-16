Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $5.90 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,677,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,972,006,000 after purchasing an additional 57,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,365,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,873,000 after acquiring an additional 358,051 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,260,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,171,000 after acquiring an additional 50,142 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 6.3% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,509,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,615,000 after purchasing an additional 88,871 shares in the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PH opened at $297.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $291.58 and its 200 day moving average is $302.72. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $200.03 and a 52-week high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

PH has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.40.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

