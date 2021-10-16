Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $6.49 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Atmos Energy worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 83.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATO shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Shares of ATO opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

