Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 654,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.13% of DigitalBridge Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DBRG opened at $6.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 56.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.68%. Equities research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 452,158 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $7,424,434.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 830,138 shares of company stock valued at $13,654,290. 9.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DBRG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

