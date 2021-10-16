Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 547,738 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,763 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $8,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,117,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,024,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,789,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,342,000 after purchasing an additional 120,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 223,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $17.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $11.47 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.03.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

