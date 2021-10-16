Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,100 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,728 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the second quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,872 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 3.5% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $158.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.91. The firm has a market cap of $249.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.80 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. NIKE’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,671 shares of company stock worth $26,729,087. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on NIKE from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

