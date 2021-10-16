Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company advancing new treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. The company’s program includes VRDN-001, which is in clinical stage. Viridian Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as miRagen Therapeutics Inc., is based in BOULDER, Colo. “

VRDN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $25.67. The stock has a market cap of $163.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences Public F. Frazier acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $2,200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fairmount Funds Management Llc acquired 909,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma; and remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.

