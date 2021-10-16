Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) Short Interest Down 53.8% in September

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:VGI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 53.8% from the September 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 5.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund by 24.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the period.

NYSE:VGI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,179. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.98. Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $12.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

About Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund

Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in both investment grade and high yield debt instruments issued by the government, corporate, bank loans, mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, taxable municipal bonds, and tax-exempt municipal bonds.

