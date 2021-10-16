Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VSTO. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Aegis raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

NYSE:VSTO opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $47.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.85. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The business had revenue of $662.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 23.7% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 210,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,498,000 after purchasing an additional 40,324 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 84.2% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 6.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.