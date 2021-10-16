VNX (VNXLU) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $25.00

VNX (CURRENCY:VNXLU) traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. VNX has a total market capitalization of $206,962.38 and $25.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VNX has traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VNX coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00044190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.48 or 0.00204424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00092163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

VNX Profile

VNX is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

Buying and Selling VNX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VNX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VNX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

