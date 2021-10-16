Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 171.38 ($2.24).
The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.46. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £30.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 368.13.
About Vodafone Group
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
