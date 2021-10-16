Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($2.03) price target on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 151 ($1.97) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 171.38 ($2.24).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 117.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 124.46. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of £30.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 368.13.

In related news, insider Dame Clara Furse purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £87,000 ($113,666.06).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

