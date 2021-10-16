Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Voestalpine from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Voestalpine in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Voestalpine to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.41.

VLPNY opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.35. Voestalpine has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Voestalpine will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Voestalpine

voestalpine AG engages in the production, processing, and distribution of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. The Steel division focuses on the production and processing of steel products for the segments automotive industry, white goods, electrical industry, processing industry, energy, and engineering industry.

