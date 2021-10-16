Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Voyager Digital Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.50.

VYGVF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight Capital assumed coverage on Voyager Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Voyager Digital from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Voyager Digital in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

VYGVF stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $9.33. 746,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,680. Voyager Digital has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $30.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.46.

Voyager Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of a fully functional suite of APIs and mobile apps to allow anyone who is legally able to do so the ability to trade, invest, earn and secure digital assets across multiple types of digital assets. The company was founded by Philip Eytan, Gaspard de Dreuzy, Stephen Ehrlich and Oscar Salazar on June 25, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

