Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. VTEX is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VTEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Vtex in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vtex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Shares of NYSE VTEX opened at $19.45 on Friday. Vtex has a fifty-two week low of $16.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.72 million. Research analysts forecast that Vtex will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vtex Company Profile

