W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 616.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRB opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $82.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.05.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Several analysts recently commented on WRB shares. Bank of America raised shares of W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.55.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

