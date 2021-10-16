Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $34.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS.

WBA opened at $48.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

